Taste of the Lakes Saturday at Dry Dock
CROOKED LAKE — Dry Dock Marine, 2195 W. C.R. 175N, will host its annual Taste of the Lakes on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The preboat show event welcomes people into the Dry Dock facility for food, music and a look at summer season swag. This year’s event is also a benefit for Project Help of Steuben County, which assists the needy.
Guests are encouraged to provide a nonperishable food item or cash donation to Project Help, headquartered at 711 E. Harcourt Road, Angola. Among its services is a community food and clothes pantry and public agency referrals.
Local restaurants will be offering samples of food, beer and wine, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be vendors and a display of boats, docks and boating accessories.
