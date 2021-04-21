ALBION — An open house featuring food, fellowship and fun will celebrate the grand opening of Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center on Saturday, May 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public and all ages are invited.
Augusta Hills LRCC staff, directors and volunteers will be on hand during the open house to help introduce the community to the many opportunities available through the new venue. Guests will be able to experience The Lodge, The Gymnasium and The Barn.
The Lodge features two rooms available for rent for special occasions such as birthdays, showers, and other family celebrations, as well as for business and community programs.
The Gymnasium offers a space for various fitness activities, such as pickleball and basketball, and a raised walking track accessible by stairs or elevator.
The Barn is a multi-purpose outdoor shelter perfect for community programs such as woodworking instruction and the Farmers Market.
Visitors are encouraged to pick up a passport upon arrival and engage in all the spaces during their visit. Those who have their passport stamped at all six stations may enter it into a drawing to win a prize.
Party on the Patio food truck and The Fox Den, Albion, will be at the open house offering a variety of comfort foods and desserts.
The center is the community’s newest organization dedicated to providing an affordable, safe and accessible learning, recreation and community center for all ages and abilities. This event is sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union.
Augusta Hills LRCC is located at 2080 W. C.R. 300N, about two miles west of the stoplight in Albion. For more information visit augustahills.org or call 260-636-8000.
