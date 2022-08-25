FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will host its 2022 Cancer Services Tribute Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive.
Admission is $125 per person, and includes one tribute submission; or $25 to submit a tribute only or to purchase an additional tribute.
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana’s Tribute Dinner is a time to honor people touched by cancer and the caregivers and physicians in our community. This elegant evening will feature keynote speaker Lacey Adams and the announcement of this year’s Champion of Hope award recipient.
The ticket purchase includes a tribute, which is a heartfelt message listed in the program and onscreen during the event. Tributes are designed to celebrate cancer survivors, a caregiver, physician or beloved family member or friend who has passed. For information, visit https://cancer-services.org/blog/events/.
