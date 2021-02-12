Please read Romans 16:17-20; Jude 17-23; 1 Corinthians 12:12-30; Matthew 5:21-26. Please focus on the Romans passage in particular.
The greatest disconnect from God and one another comes from conflicts and arguments. We see this in EVERY life at one point or another; usually multiple times and at various degrees. As these take place; a line is drawn in the sand and people begin to side with one side or the other. Is this the way that believers, church communities and the Body should interact? Realistically; we will never all be on the same page on every aspect of life. This is a good thing because this is what makes the body stronger; or, at least, it should. But when one person or a group of people yield this as a weapon to create division just to justify their point of view is not only wrong; but also unbiblical.
Too many of us; believers and believers of other theologies/faith systems, do not know how to “Stand up for our rights”, to “Keep fighting until you are heard”, and to “Justify your voice”; regardless of who it affects or overtakes. It’s always an “all or nothing” battle. We observe this in our division over race, politics, sexual orientation, religion, worldview beliefs of what is acceptable. Every one of us can justify the stances we choose. What are these based on? Are they biblical? Are they all-inclusive or do they create division? Are the conflicts able to bring healing or to cause greater divisions? What is the “right way” to address conflicts and divisions?
I will address this through a biblical approach because first of all, this is proper. According to the Bible; the approach should be: go face-to-face with the one whom you have issue with; if this doesn’t work, bring another (mediator) to assist and witness to concerns. Should this fail; bring the issue to the body (church, family, those involved, and so on…) and bring the concerns. If the conflict leads to the possible division of church/believers/family; we are to have nothing to do with the instigator of the conflict; meaning to remove the cancer before it destroys the body. Left untreated or addressed; this death will take place. The Scriptures provided are to assist in addressing the conflicts.
As stated before; some conflicts actually assist in healing more so than division. It only works when the issue(s) are addressed with mutual respect and openness to hear, understand and accept the other’s point of view whenever possible which brings healing and connectedness. If everything is based on “only my opinion counts” approach; no suitable connectedness can take place.
In the church universal; division takes place when we (the believers) takes our eyes off of God and we try to insert our beliefs before allowing God to guide us in His guidance for our lives. It is VERY EASY to lose focus on worship if we seek to be worshipped more that allowing God to be worshipped and glorified in our worship. When we think too highly of ourselves; our gifts and talents and desire the spotlight on ourselves; we then place God behind us and rob Him of the holiness He deserves in worship. This can also be applied to family conflicts and divisions: when we focus to fight, we never have the ability to heal. If our conflicts creates an atmosphere for division; it is unhealthy.
Here are some questions to consider when we have conflicts:
• What is the conflict all about? (Injustice, hurt, pain, etc. …)
• What caused the conflict? (Misunderstanding of point of view, jealousy, etc. …)
• What is the other person/group saying? (Placing oneself into the other’s shoes …)
• What is common ground which BOTH can begin to build a foundation of unity?
• What are absolutes and where can compromise take place?
• What is the worst that can take place from the conflict? (End of relationship/connectedness? Isolation? Etc. …) Is it worth it?
• Is the cost of “being right” worth the cost of relationship?
• What would Jesus want us to do in handling this issue?
There are times where biblically speaking that division is needed to allow us to grow and mature in our faith and unity. It doesn’t mean that the division needs to last forever; but there are times where God Himself instructs us to end relationships because it will be destructive for ourselves if we continue in that relationship. Not everyone wants a relationship with God. Not everyone will allow His will to be done before their own will is done. And it is then when we begin thinking more of self than others; which will often lead to conflicts and division.
If you are experiencing conflicts; in the church or in your personal life, consider this article and use the approach within. It can help you to reduce conflicts. And remember; conflicts are a choice — you can end then or avoid them at any given time.
