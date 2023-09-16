KENDALLVILLE — A new daylong event, “Bee Happy-Get Crafty,” will offer classes to sample new crafts and a visit to the Hive for shopping on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
However, the deadline to register for the one-hour or two-hour craft classes is looming. Registration with payment is due by Sept. 30.
To register and pay online, go to: https://thecommunitylearningcenter.org/community-events/ and complete the form. Or, print or clip the form from the brochure, then mail or bring it with cash or check to the CLC by Sept. 30.
Andi Douhitt, programming and marketing director at the CLC, said “Bee Happy, Get Crafty” is two events in one: how-to classes where an instructor demonstrates a craft, and a shopping experience for items made by local crafters and artisans. The instructors are all crafters or artists from northeast Indiana.
The CLC event is organized with classes and shopping in a similar way as a Pinterest conference once held in Indianapolis. That conference is no longer held, but the structure has been useful for other crafting events.
“A community member came to the CLC and suggested it,” Douhitt said.
Douhitt said class sessions begin on the hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the event closes at 5 p.m. The first 100 people to register for classes will receive a free tote bag.
Participants need not choose a class for every session, in order to take a break or go shopping in The Hive, a collection of vendors in Multipurpose Room A.
Those who sign up for classes have several options:
The class registration fee is $35 for the day, with participants choosing up to seven classes on the registration form. This guarantees that all registered participants will have a seat in the class to watch the demonstration and learn about the craft.
In addition to the registration fee, class kits can be ordered in advance with prices from $3 to $15, but a kit purchase is not required to watch the demonstration in class. Extra kits may be available in some classes.
“The kits are for each class, with the money going to the instructors,” Douhitt said. “Instructors are encouraged to bring extra kits to class, but it’s best to pre-order the kits.”
An optional box lunch can be ordered for $10, and will be available between noon and 2 p.m.
The 11 one-hour classes are Knitted Pumpkin, Fall Watercolor Painting, Little Hemp Pumpkin, Book Folding, Macrame Keychain, Sunflower Paper Quilling, Bright Crepe Paper Wall Flowers, Hoop Centerpiece of Door Wreath, Stained Glass Ornaments, Card & Treat Box, or Fresh Flower Arranging.
The four two-hour classes are Layered Felt Shadow Box, Royal Icing Cookie Decorating, Seed Bead Bracelets and Cross-Stitch is Back!
Shopping at The Hive is a free event and is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the items available so far at The Hive are soaps, baked goods, knitted and crocheted pieces, seasonal décor, quilted items, paintings and fine arts, custom woodworking, nails and makeup, and stained glass creations.
Douhitt said the vendors will have links posted on the CLC’s website to show their items.
Additional vendors are still being accepted for The Hive as long as space is available, Douhitt said. The fee is $25 per booth. Craft vendors may apply at this link: https://form.jotform.com/clcdouthitt/BHGC. An invoice to pay for the booth fee will be emailed to the vendor.
For more information, call Douhitt at the CLC at 544-3455, ext. 104.
