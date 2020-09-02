Senior parent night at AHS
ANGOLA — Angola High School is hosting a senior parent information night on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the auditorium with a virtual component through Google Meet. An email link for the virtual meeting will be sent to parents, said a news release from AHS counselor David Police.
Due to social distancing requirements, parents only may attend; not students. Information about the senior year, colleges admissions process, standardized testing, financial aid, scholarships and more will be discussed.
For details, call 665-2186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.