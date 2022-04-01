Honeybees are our friends. We hear that often, but when a swarm of them sticks to your house or attaches itself to the tree next to your garden shed, well that can be a scary sight!
Honeybee swarms may have many thousands of worker bees, a few drones, and a queen. They are looking for a new home and while they look, they need a place that is safe. Consider yourself an approved real-estate agent. You can observe, from a short distance, one of the most amazing relocation phenomena in nature. Honeybees may stay for an hour or a few days depending on when they find a new location.
The honeybee is one of our great pollinators and is responsible for pollinating our flowers, vegetables, and crops and without them, we would have a difficult time growing food. We owe the bee population our lives and many consider them the canary in the coalmine when it comes to our survival. That is why it is so important to give these wonderful creatures a little space, a little time and let them find their new abode. When the bees are gone, so goes the human race.
Another bee that we deal with here in Indiana is the Carpenter bee. Carpenter bees can burrow into your wood, your home, your wood furniture. They actually don’t eat the wood but are creating “galleries” where they can nest. The hole is small on the outside, but the hive can be very large. Telltale signs are little bits of sawdust near a hole on your patio furniture or on your porch. Look up, and you may see a hole. There are ways to prepare your home and furniture so that the Carpenter bees don’t want to make your house their home.
• Preventative measures are most effective in early fall when the galleries are empty.
• Plug up Carpenter bee holes. Use putty or caulk to plug up the holes once the bees have left for the winter.
• Carpenter bees prefer weathered or unfinished wood. Paint or varnish exposed wood surfaces around your home. Check windowsills, railings, decks, fences, doors, eaves and wooden lawn furniture, all can be vulnerable.
• Hardwoods are less appealing to Carpenter bees than softwoods.
• Depending on where the Carpenter hive is and how accessible it is, bee experts can sometimes relocate the hive.
The good thing is, that bees generally when they swarm are not prone to attack. Before leaving the old hive, they prepare for the journey by eating and a well-fed bee is less likely to sting. Also, swarming bees tend to be more docile as they are not defending their young or their food supplies. While the hive waits, scouting bees are sent out to find a new, larger, or safer home than the last domicile. Once the new digs are found, the cluster breaks up and flies to the new address.
If the swarm is in a public walkway or is a serious threat to humans or animals, then there are experienced beekeepers who are willing to help. They can gather the swarm and relocate it. If an exterminator is called it generally means the bees will most likely be destroyed so it is highly recommended to call a beekeeper first.
How do you find a beekeeper? The DNR has a great site that provides a map of Indiana. If you touch on Noble County, there is a list of bee experts who would be willing to help. https://www.in.gov/dnr/entomology/apiary-news-and-information/indiana-honey-bee-swarms/indiana-beekeepers-swarm-list/.
The DNR has no control over what the beekeepers cost or what they do, but it is a good place to start. Keep in mind there are several questions that you might be prepared to ask.
1. Are they honeybees? Yellow jackets, other hornets and wasps are sometimes mistaken for honeybees. Beekeepers do not want hornets and wasps.
2. Where is the swarm located? How high is it?
3. How long have they been there?
4. How big is the cluster of bees?
5. If located in a building, is the outside walls, brick, or siding?
The Noble County Master Gardeners also have a member experienced in moving honeybee hives, Dennis Parr. Dennis got into bees as a result of growing vegetables and to aid in his vegetables’ pollination.
“The hives tend to swarm in April and May and last year I had two hives that each split three times. So this year I made more frames and probably have about five extra frames ready to capture swarms if someone needs a hive moved.” Dennis also mentioned, “The mortality rate this last year was very high and beekeepers think it might have been because of an extremely warm December. We will see in the spring, but we may have less swarms this spring because of that mortality rate.”
To relocate a hive, Dennis says “I position the new box underneath the swarm and take a bee brush and brush the bees into the box, and hopefully get the queen. Then you wait about an hour and the rest of the bees will get in the box. You then block the doorway to the hive and drive the hive to a new location.” If you have a hive that needs relocating, feel free to call Dennis at: 260-242-2035.
Purdue offers classes and information on beekeeping and information can be found at https://extension.entm.purdue.edu/beehive/. Another resource is the Bee Conservancy, https://thebeeconservancy.org/ if you are interested in joining others who are concerned about bees.
Bee swarms are an amazing phenomenon, so keep on the lookout and you might spot one. It is nature’s way of growing the hive and ensuring the survival of a species that we all depend on for our flowers, our weeds and yes, our food.
