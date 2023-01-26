LIGONIER — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County will present the Hubie Ashcraft fundraising concert, food trucks and silent auction on Saturday, March 18, at the CrossWalk, 466 Townline Road. Tickets are $30 per person.
Food trucks Lupita’s Mexican Food Truck, Margarita’s Tex-Mex Burritos, Party on the Patio and La Michoacana will serve food from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Go to https://cfnoble,eventbrite.com to register. For questions, call 260-894-3335 or email tom@cfnoble.org.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County is the youth philanthropic arm of the Community Foundation of Noble County. P.U.L.S.E. is a group of service-minded youth who meet monthly to organize community projects that benefit Noble County and grant philanthropic dollars to other organizations making an impact.
P.U.L.S.E.’s mission is “to broaden Noble County’s horizons of education and service through philanthropy.”
P.U.L.S.E members represent Central Noble, East Noble School and West Noble school corporations, and home and private schools.
Through financial support from the Dekko Foundation and Community Foundation of Noble County, these teens are taught the fundamentals of charitable giving. Community mentors and partners, including the three public school systems in Noble County, provide them with additional encouragement and support.
The Community Foundation of Noble County is passionate about making Noble County an even better place to call home. The foundation is a public charity 501(c)(3) entity with the mission “to improve the quality of life in Noble County by serving as catalyst for positive change, enabling donors to carry out charitable intent, and making grants.”
