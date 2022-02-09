Dylan Carpenter of Kendallville has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester. Carpenter is currently enrolled in the software development major.
Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. From its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, the college offers more than 100 residential and online programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. Champlain’s career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge.
