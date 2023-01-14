KENDALLVILLE — The Community Foundation of Noble County is currently accepting applications for the following scholarships. Visit https://cfnoble.org/scholarships/ to begin the process. The deadline to apply is Jan. 18 at 11 p.m. Contact Jennifer@cfnoble.org for more information.
Max Sneary, M.D. Memorial Scholarship
The Max Sneary, M.D. Memorial Scholarship awards $2,500 one-time for a high school senior from Noble County to pursue a career in the medical field, with preference given to East Noble applicants.
Dr. Max E. Sneary was born on Oct. 13, 1930, in Zanesfield, Ohio. He came to Avilla with his family when his father, Dr. K.D. Sneary, opened a medical practice in the southeastern Noble County community in 1934.
Dr. Sneary graduated from Avilla High School in 1949. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Wabash College in three years, spent one year at Indiana University and four years at the Indiana University Medical School, where he graduated in 1957.
Dr. Sneary married Joy A. Preston on April 4, 1950, and had two children, Candice Barbalesco and Jennifer Laur.
On July 8, 1957, he started his family medical practice with his father and brother-in-law, Dr. E. Dale Mattmiller, in a clinic on South Main Street, Avilla.
After his father’s death in 1961, Dr. Sneary built a new medical facility on Baum Street in Avilla, which opened in 1962. Over the years Dr. Sneary helped inoculate schoolchildren, regardless of the ability of their parents to pay, and he was helpful in providing the Boy Scouts with a place to meet in Avilla at no charge.
He donated countless hours of service to the Noble County Red Cross and to McCray Memorial Hospital, Kendallville, and its board of directors. He served as Noble County coroner and for many years was a leader and Sunday school teacher at Calvary United Methodist Church, Avilla. Dr. Sneary was a founding board member of the Noble County Community Foundation.
Those accomplishments were despite suffering from heart disease most of his adult life. He had his first heart attack at 35 and underwent coronary bypass surgery at 39. In 1979, after another heart attack, he underwent a second heart bypass operation. In June 1988, he had a heart transplant. Three months later he was seeing patients again.
In 1988, the Avilla Chamber of Commerce honored Dr. Sneary as its Citizen of the Year. In 1990, he was named Indiana Family Physician of the Year, an award bestowed on him by the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians Association.
In June 1995, Dr. Sneary retired after 38 years of service to the community. However, he continued as medical director of the Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.
Dr. Sneary was credited with recruiting four medical physicians to Noble County over the years, Dr. Joseph Greenlee, Dr. James Chandler, Dr. Gerald Warrener and Dr. Terry Gaff.
This scholarship fund was created by Joy in memory of her late husband. The scholarship criteria were chosen to best honor his memory and his life’s work throughout Noble County.
Hazel Brown Truelove Scholarship
The Hazel Brown Truelove Scholarship is for a Central Noble High School senior who will pursue a two- or four- years of undergraduate study on a full time basis, and who anticipates either a major or minor in music or will be involved in a music program in their freshman year of college.
Eligible seniors must have participated in a musical program at Central Noble for at least two years. The scholarship pays $1,500 one time. Applicants must answer the essay question: “How has involvement in music affected your decisions and goals for your future?”
Kay and Hazel Truelove were both born and raised in Noble County. Kay has two sisters and a brother: Hazel has two sisters. Both Kay and Hazel graduated from Albion High School in 1947. Hazel went on to attend one year at Manchester College in North Manchester. The Trueloves were married on Oct. 9, 1949, at the Blue River Church of the Brethren.
Kay worked at Truelove Bros. Farm Machinery since 1945. Kay was the past president and owner of the family business established in 1938 by his father and uncle. It still serves area agriculture by family members. Kay was involved in county government for eight years and president of Central Noble school board for 12 years.
Hazel taught private piano in their home for 45 years. She also accompanied the choirs, middle school and high school, for 10 years. She was the organist at their local church and played for 50 years. Hazel also played for many weddings over the years.
Both Kay and Hazel enjoyed reading and attending basketball and football games at Central Noble and they liked to watch them on television. IU ballgames are a must.
The Trueloves established their family fund at the foundation as a way to continue the things that remain an interest to them such as music, education, recreation and sports activities for the youth of the area and the continued support of their church. The Trueloves put much emphasis on the importance of getting involved so that these things of interest may be forever endowed.
Dr. David and Alvena VanMeter Jr. Scholarship
The Dr. David and Alvena VanMeter Jr. Scholarship is for one Central Noble High School senior entering a two- year or four- year college as a full time student.The scholarship is given to a student who is pursuing a career in animal science, agriculture, nursing, medical or dental field, or physical health science prioritized in that order. Applicants must have a high school grade-point average of at least 3.50 or higher. The award will pay $1,500 one time.
Dr. David VanMeter was born in Monroeville and raised in Allen County. He graduated from New Haven High School; attended Blackburn College while in the U.S. Navy; and graduated from Michigan State University. He had a Type A personality, because he could get things done when they needed to be done, and this was important to his profession as a veterinarian.
Alvena was born and raised in Allen County. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from New Haven High School, after which she joined her husband, David, at Michigan State University while he attended veterinary school. She has a passive and patient personality and is devoted to her family. She worked as an office assistant and then became a homemaker.
She and David were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. They were blessed with four daughters and one son. Their son was killed when he was only 14 years old, which was a huge tragedy to their family. The VanMeters were also blessed with five grandchildren.
Both David and Alvena were also examples to their children by being involved in the community. David was active in all organizations and wanted to leave his community better than he found it. Alvena is very family oriented and was a good helpmate to her husband and a loving mother to her children.
Dr. VanMeter passed away on Sept. 5, 2009. He and Alvena were married for 63 years. He was a well-respected veterinarian in Noble County and contributed much to the Noble County community.
Jennie Thompson Foundation Scholarship Fund
The Jennie Thompson Foundation Scholarship Fund awards $3,500 per year for up to four years to a West Noble High School senior who is pursuing a two- to-4-year degree at a college or university or a certification program such as a trade school.
Students must have between a 2.50 to 3.50 grade-point average on a 4.00 scale, with preference going to the student closest to a 3.00 grade-point average. Students must continue to maintain at least a 2.50 grade-point average in each year of college or trade school.
The Jennie Thompson Scholarship Fund is part of the Jennie Thompson Unrestricted Fund through the Jennie Thompson Foundation in Ligonier. The Jennie Thompson Foundation is a local private foundation, and it was one of several private foundations that realized the importance of having a countywide community foundation within Noble County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.