KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse is announcing audition dates for “Clue: On Stage!”, the first production of Gaslight Playhouse’s first full season at the Community Learning Center.
Auditions will be held Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing arts Room at the CLC, 401 E. Diamond St. Performances are Oct. 14 15 and 16 at the CLC auditorium.
Director Jenna Boese-Dills is looking for a cast of five men and five women. The audition will be a cold reading from the script. There are no children’s roles in this show.
Questions may be sent to Boese-Dills at boesejenna@gmail.com.
The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are given aliases — Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet.
Though discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening. Each is presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double, or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals.
Gaslight playhouse’s remaining shows in the season are “A Christmas Story” on Dec. 4-6; “The Odd Couple” on March 10-12, 2023; and “Little Shop of Horrors” on July 21-23, 2023.
Gaslight Playhouse, founded in 1975, is Noble County’s longest-operating community theater with the mission of “Entertain. Collaborate. Educate.” The community theater is always seeking new talent and volunteers. The theater group offers opportunities to be onstage as an actor or behind the scenes with lighting, sound, music or managing the house.
Gaslight Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization and is governed by a board of directors.
