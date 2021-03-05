“Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God.” Romans 15:7
Accepting one another? Is this even possible in today’s society? Let’s be real: society will proclaim this from mountain tops and roof tops; but when it comes to living it out; the proof lies within the actions and the evidence proves that society wants to be accepting of one another — only if they agree with what they want and forget about everyone else’s thoughts.
There such a great division in America in ALL aspects that we can’t keep count of how many different opinions and platforms are being voiced. This is taking place in government, in the schools, in churches, in the various groups in each community and so on … all wanting their agenda to be the law of the land and it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. It the old “I’m right and everybody else is wrong” thought process.
America use to be a nation which embraced differences and how they would come together as a united body of people. Nowadays; the only thing we can agree on is that we are divided and have our own little agendas which we believe will “bring unity”; however, it only brings a greater separation. So, is accepting one another really possible with this mindset?
The passage provided shares what Paul is trying to do with the early church: bring unity and to embrace those who are different from one another. Is it the fact that Paul wants to start a new way of community? Look at the verse. What does it say? “Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you…”; as CHRIST accepted you…. Food for thought. Did Jesus accept you only because of your thoughts and beliefs? Or did Jesus accept us with our differences and loved us for who we are? I believe the latter.
This being said; how can we accept one another as Christ did? Simple: follow His example. We look at one another as equally precious, full of potential, gifted in various ways and being completely different from one another. I love to embrace differences! It makes life more enjoyable and exciting! It provides opportunities for great learning, understanding, experiencing new aspects of life and more. However, it also brings to mind the removal of barriers which separate us because of biases, irrational thought processes, lies brought about from those who wish to control us any way they can.
Accepting someone doesn’t mean that you will always agree on everything, will live mirrored lives and do everything the same; it means that we can agree to have differences and at the same time have a voice which is equally as important as the next.
Accepting everyone? It is possible with God …
