Democrat Women to celebrate Christmas
KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Democrat Women will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Pizza Forum, 120 S. Main St., for a Christmas party. Members will collect items to be donated to Noble House Ministries and have a $5 gift exchange. The organization will not meet in December, January or February.
Church serving free dinner Saturday
KENDALLVILLE — The community is invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at One Truth Christian Church, 309 Sargent St. Everyone is welcome.
