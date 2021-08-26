LIGONIER — Thanks to a joint effort between NCI (New Community Initiative) and West Noble Schools, the third annual “Charge Back to School” event was better than ever. Families were able to drive through the campus to receive school supplies, backpacks, hygiene kits and socks and underwear. Families registered for school and picked up paperwork for textbook assistance and athletic physicals. The Milford Food Bank provided food and other items for families on their last stop before leaving campus.
Local police officers volunteered to help direct traffic on campus. School personnel and community volunteers helped at the various stations to help families load their cars with the goodies. Nearly 400 cars drove through campus. Many students were able to start the school year with everything they needed.
“Charge Back to School” was made possible from the many community organizations that donated both money and items. Supporting organizations are Community Mission Auction, Operation Foundation, Ligonier Telephone Company, Stone’s Hill Community Church, New Community Initiative, Ligonier Evangelical Church, and Noble County Community Church.
