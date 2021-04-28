LAGRANGE —LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana have announced May events for children and adults. For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us.
Here is the schedule:
Gentle Flow Yoga with Farra
Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 11a.m.
LaGrange County Public Library
Space is limited; call 260-463-2841, extension 1030 to register. A $5 donation is suggested for each session. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one. If you don’t have a yoga mat, feel free to bring a rug or a blanket instead. Social distancing will be carefully observed.
Preschool Virtual Story Time
Tuesdays, May 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 10 a.m.
LaGrange County Public Library Facebook Page
The children’s librarian shares a book online each Tuesday morning. This will stay on our Facebook page to be viewed at any time.
In-Person Story Time
Theme: May Flowers. Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library (Registration required by April 27).
Tuesday, May 4 at 1 p.m. at the Topeka Branch Library (Registration required by April 27).
Tuesday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at the Shipshewana Branch Library (Registration required by May 4).
This will be an in-person event. Registration is required by dates shown for each location. Space is limited. Register by calling 260-463-2841.
Second Saturday Book Club
Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
This month’s book is “Don’t Lets Go to the Dogs Tonight: An African Childhood” by Alexandra Fuller. A worthy heir to Isak Dinesen and Beryl Markham, Alexandra Fuller shares visceral memories of her childhood in Africa and of her headstrong, unforgettable mother. Copies of the current book selection are available at the LaGrange Library’s Adult Information Desk. Masks and social distancing recommended.
New Children’s Activity Bags out for Pickup
Butterfly Life Cycle on Monday, May 10 at all branches.
Each bag contains activity sheets and a simple craft for two children that can be done at home.
Make-N-Take: Metal Flowers for Garden, Fence or Wall, Wednesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
You have probably seen the large metal flowers that cost $30 to $60 and more. We will each make 2 of our own versions of those for less! The cost is $20 per participant, age 12 and older. All materials provided.
Registration and deposit of $10 required by Wednesday, May 5, with balance due at class. Space is limited. Masks recommended until you reach your workspace. Social distancing observed.
Home School Group – In Person
Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at the Maplewood Nature Center.
Meet at the Maplewood Nature Center to enjoy Mapping Color and Sound with Leslie. Patrons must call the library at 260-463-2841 by May 7 to register.
Patchwork Trails
Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. at the Olin Lake Nature Preserve, C.R. 550S and C.R.125E, Wolcottville.
Olin Lake Nature Preserve protects the largest undeveloped lake in Indiana. The wildflowers and frogs are abundant. A visit to virgin timber rewards those who follow the trail to the lakeshore. Join in to combine exercise, education, friendship, and fun. No fees or registration required. See what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, and what’s underfoot. Please park in the public access lot at the corner of the intersection.
STEM
Wednesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. at the Shipshewana Branch Library.
Theme: Bird Feeder Challenge. This is an in-person event for ages K-5 and will also be available on Zoom. Space is limited. Registration required by Wednesday, May 12. Call 260-463-2841 to register.
Painting with Carl Mosher – “The Still Lake”
Friday, May 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Patrons will be amazed at their capabilities, even if they’ve never painted before.
All materials are supplied. Cost is $25, payable at the class for ages 12 and older. Classes fill quickly, so register soon at 260-463-2841, extension 1030. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Teen Activity
Monday, May 24, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Theme: Board Games! This is an in-person event for youth in Grades 6-12 with limited registration. Registration is required by May 17 by calling the library at 260-463-2841.
Book Club Book Pickup for Grades 2-5
Beginning May 25 – at LaGrange County Public Library or request to be sent to branches. Participants pick up the book “The Trouble with Chickens” by Doreen Cronin. The Book Club will meet on June 25.
Teen Book Club Book Pickup for Grades 6-12
Beginning May 25 – at LaGrange County Public Library or request to be sent to branches. Participants may pick up the book “Stargirl.” The Book Club will meet on June 25.
Youth Art for Grades K-5
Wednesday, May 26 at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library, also on Zoom. Theme: Paper Flower Garden. This is an in-person event and space is limited. Registration required by May 19. It will also be available on Zoom. Call 260-463-2841 for details.
The following health and safety measures are currently in force at all library locations: Masks are recommended for patrons and staff at all times in the buildings. Social distancing will be observed. Computers and study rooms are available for one-hour sessions by appointment only. Children are allowed in the library if accompanied by an adult. Find more information at www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.