KENDALLVILLE — Lifestyle change specialist Kaitlyn “Kate” Creager of Parkview Diabetes Care Services, will lead a discussion Thursday, July 21, at Parkview Noble Hospital’s Diabetic Support Group meeting on how diabetics may “work smarter, not harder” in using S.M.A.R.T. goals to make lifestyle changes.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Parkview Center of Healthy Living at the Community Learning Center, 401. E. Diamond St.
S.M.A.R.T. goals are specific, measurable, action-based, realistic and time-specific. Creager is a pro at helping clients develop, set and pursue goals for health and wellness to improve their quality of life. There will be time for questions following her presentation.
Anyone seeking support and information for living better with diabetes is welcome to attend the monthly meetings of the Diabetes Support Group, which is facilitated by Terri Clark, R.N., certified diabetes care and education nurse, Parkview Noble Hospital.
Support group meetings are free, but registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 260-347-8125 to register.
For the health and safety of all participants, social distancing and wearing a face mask are recommended. A virtual option is available for people who cannot attend the meeting in person. Anyone interested in the virtual option should ask about it when calling to register for the support group meetings.
Additional resources available to help manage diabetes are available. Individuals with diabetes may also receive one-on-one consultations with a certified diabetes educator through Parkview Noble Hospital. Certified diabetes educators include a registered nurse and a registered dietitian. A physician’s order is required, and insurance is billed. For questions, and to schedule an appointment for a consultation, call 260-347-8301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.