The following are excerpts from Mental Health During COVID-19. The article can be found at healthychildren.org.
• Parents set the tone in the household. Expressing extreme doom or fear can affect your children. It can be challenging to stay positive, especially if you’re struggling with your own stress. But try to stay positive and relay consistent messages that a brighter future lies ahead. It helps to set aside time to take care of yourself when possible, and seek the support you may need for your own mental health. Explore relaxation techniques such as mindfulness and yoga or stretching.
• Build in time for the whole family, enjoying a nap, movie time or simply spending time together and keep the lines of communication open.
• Invite your child to talk about how he or she is feeling. Feeling depressed, hopeless, anxious and angry may be signs the child could benefit from more support.
• Adolescents and young adults may try to hide their struggles because of fear, shame or a sense of responsibility to avoid burdening others. Younger children may not know how to talk about these feelings but may show changes in their behavior or development.
• Signs of stress and mental health challenges are not the same for every child or teen.
• Infants, toddlers and young children may show backward progress in skills and developmental milestones. They may also have increased fussiness and irritability, may startle and cry more easily and may be more difficult to console. There may be difficulty falling asleep and more waking up during the night. They may have feeding issues such as frantic nippling, more reflux, constipation or loose stools, or new complaints of stomach pain. There may be separation anxiety, hitting, biting and more frequent or intense tantrums. There may be bedwetting after being potty trained, urgently expressed needs while seeming unable to feel satisfied, conflict and aggression or themes like illness or death during play.
• Older children and adolescents may have changes in mood or behavior, such as stepping back from personal relationships and/or a loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed such as music or cooking and baking. There may be sleep problems; changes in weight or eating patterns; problems with memory, thinking or concentration; less interest in schoolwork; lack of basic personal hygiene (within reason, since many are doing slightly less grooming during this time at home), an increase in risky or reckless behaviors, such as using drugs or alcohol; thoughts or talking about death or suicide.
• Staying in touch with your pediatrician is more important than ever. Pediatricians can screen for depression and ask about other concerns like anxiety or trouble coping with stress. The doctor may also ask about these symptoms in other family members, as this can impact your child’s health, and whether they know anyone who has become sick with COVID-19. Offer your teen some privacy to talk with the pediatrician.
• Those who experience the loss of a loved family member or friend to COVID-19 are at increased risk for mental health challenges and may need special attention and professional counseling to manage their loss and grief.
• Some children or adolescents may need gradual conversations and other activities besides talking, such as painting or drawing to express themselves and manage stress. Others might prefer direct conversations or activities. They may need to talk to a trusted adult about how to keep up social connections safely, or their feelings of boredom, loss, and even guilt if they have sometimes not kept up safe physical distancing.
• Rates of suicide increase during times of high stress. In addition to screening for depression, your pediatrician can screen for suicide risk.
• If you are worried about your child, it is critical to make your home safe by removing weapons and ammunition from the house and securing medications in a locked cabinet.
• For immediate help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or text the Crisis Text Line by texting “TALK” to 741741. Reserve 911 for situations where self-harming actions are happening or about to happen.
