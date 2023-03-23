CROMWELL — Tina Kreischer of the Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club wasn’t expecting anything unusual at the club’s March 20 dinner meeting. That all changed when Noble County Lions Clubs’ zone chairman Steve Kramer rose to speak after dinner.
Kramer read a letter from Phil Fought of the Ligonier Lions Club, describing a person of exemplary service in the Cromwell-Kimmell club. Kramer then broke the suspense, naming Kreischer as the 2022 Lion of the Year for Noble County.
“I’ve truly enjoyed working with Tina the last four years,” Kramer said. “She is a joy, a very passionate Lion, and a tremendous asset to Cromwell-Kimmell and the Noble County zone. She is a difference maker.”
“She is a servant leader who spreads kindness and always goes beyond what is expected,” Kramer said. “She is always eager to volunteers, making a difference.”
Kreischer is the second woman in three years to earn Lion of the Year. Cindy O’Brien of the Rome City-Brimfield Lions Club earned the honor in 2020, with Fought receiving the honor in 2021.
Kreischer is a past president and current secretary of her Lions Club, and serves as the advisor for the West Noble Leos, a Lions Club for teens to introduce them to the principles and service of the Lions Club. She has worked on club publicity and communications and has perfect attendance at meetings.
Kreischer also serves on the committee for the Lions Club Veterans Memorial Tribute, publishing a two-page advertisement of Noble County veterans with designations for those who have died.
In other business, Kramer inducted Janet Ritenour as a new member of the Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club. Lion Jerry Moore had sponsored her for membership.
Kramer presented a certificate of appreciation to club president Ken Cripe for his leadership of the club.
Jim Hossler, president of the Stone’s Trace Historical Society, gave a program about the historic site, south of Ligonier, and its annual Pioneer Festival and Rendezvous.
Hossler described the numerous electrical improvements being made at the site. He said the site is also in need of more wooden benches for seating, and repairs to the legs of the picnic tables.
The Lions Club agreed to supply labor to build more benches, with Stone’s Trace Historic Site providing the lumber.
