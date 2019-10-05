University of Saint Francis senior Emily Napier has been named the 2019 Student Art Teacher of the Year for Indiana by the Art Education Association of Indiana.
The award will be presented at the AEAI convention Nov. 7-10 in Vincennes. Award recipients are nominated by their teachers for exhibiting outstanding artistic achievement and service in education.
Napier is an art education major, working with students at Wayne New Tech High School and a Fort Wayne community project called “Instruments of Hope.”
Napier, of Kendallville, has exhibited her work in many venues and volunteered for many hours and many capacities. She has won numerous awards, including Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award 2019, School of Creative Arts Academic Achievement Award 2016-19, Cougar Pride Award 2018, Mary Husar Memorial Award and Outstanding Field Work in Education 2019. She was also the illustrator for “The Burning Building,” a prayer book for “Josephine’s Hope.”
The AEAI is the professional education organization dedicated to promotion, advancement and improvement of art education at all levels in Indiana.
The University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, founded in 1890, has a student body of about 2,200 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.