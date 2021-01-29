KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library is kicking off Library Lovers Month with a way patrons can show the library some love — by paying a visit!
Pick up a punch card beginning Monday, Feb. 1, at the Kendallville Public Library or its Limberlost Branch. A staff member will punch the card each time a patron visits the library and checks out an item. After eight visits between Feb. 1 and March 31, patrons will earn a stainless steel tumbler.
Patrons don’t necessarily have to physically enter the library to “visit.” Doorstep delivery and curbside pickup count, too. Call the Kendallville Public Library at 343-2010 to ask how to take advantage of these services.
OverDrive and Hoopla check outs won’t count for this promotion. The library is planning to reward patrons for using these downloadable services in the future.
Patrons are limited to one card and one tumbler per person, one visit per day, and visits must include a check-out. Eight visits must be completed by March 31, 2021. The library is not responsible for lost or stolen punch cards.
