Katie Clark of Kendallville is among students who were named to the dean’s list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the fall semester.
Local students are among those who earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. Honored students are Addison Bender of Topeka, Allison Leszczynski of Howe, Kyla Long of Middlebury, Hunter Reed of Columbia City and Mason Smith of Churubusco. The University of Findlay was founded in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay.
Ian P. Schowe of Kendallville has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding scholarship for the fall semester in the College of Science at the University in Notre Dame.
These students were named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Trine University in Angola. To earn the honor, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a Grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.749 on a 4.000 scale.
Kendallville: Cesar Argueta, Adam Dills, Ryan Gienger and Clayton Kirkpatrick.
Avilla: Mackenzie Ross of Avilla.
LaGrange: Derik Gunthorp, Ethan Moore and Nicole Jackson.
Shipshewana: Hunter Klein.
Orland: Brady Henderson.
Howe: Marianna Weber.
Churubusco: Matthew Billings and Christopher Shively.
Columbia City: Landon Grable.
Garrett: Adalyn Hickman and Kristin Haupert.
Middlebury: Abigail Lloyd, Brandon McCraner and Daniel Wickersham.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
