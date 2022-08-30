LaGrange historians to meet Thursday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Historical Society will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the basement of the museum, High and Lafayette streets. The program is a history of LaGrange County from 1099 to 1910.
The society’s meetings are open to the public. The society meets the first Thursday of each month unless otherwise announced. Call Bryan McCoy at 260-350-8561 for information.
Donors invited to Faith UMC blood drive
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St., will host its regularly scheduled American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall/
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and enter the code: faithkend.
All blood types are needed. One blood donation can help to save three lives. During Sept. 1-18, donors will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Pork burger sale to benefit dairy show
ALBION — The Northeast Indiana Dairy Show Committee will host a pork burger sandwich fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the stoplight in Albion.
The price for a sandwich will be $5 or a Full Meal Deal for $7. For orders of 10 or more sandwiches or meals, contact Janeie at (260) 443-2602, or jmeyer2226@yahoo.com by Sept. 5
Proceeds from this event help defray the cost of the Open Dairy Show on June 24, 2023, at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville.
Lions Club to sell fish, tenderloin
COLUMBIA CITY — The Tri-Lakes Lions Fish & Tenderloin Fry is Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out at Tri Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave.
The drive-through event offers a choice of a fish or tenderloin meal, or meat only, for $12 each. A quart of potato salad is $5.
