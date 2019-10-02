Northeastern Center event in Steuben
ANGOLA — The Northeastern Center will hold its annual dinner on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote speaker will be local children’s author Annie Streit. Streit, who holds a degree in social studies education from Ball State University and speaks from the perspective of living her adult life in a wheelchair, will talk about a “Beautiful Detour.”
Reservations are requested by Monday by calling 242-5580 or rschutt@nec.org. The cost is $25 per person.
The Northeastern Center offers mental health services in northeastern Indiana.
, with facilities in Angola, LaGrange, Auburn, Albion and Kendallville, where it is headquartered.
