kendallville — The Northeastern Center reminds the community that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The purpose of Mental Health Month is to raise awareness around mental health and bring attention to the widespread issue of mental illness that affects millions of people across the United States, as well as fight the stigma that is often associated with it.
On Thursday, Northeastern Center invites the community to participate in “Journey Through My Mind: A Glimpse into the Reality of ADD/ADHD, Dyslexia, Auditory Hallucinations and Depression.”
This event will be held at Carnegie Public Library in Angola from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public; and will use visual and audio tools to help give participants an idea of what it is like to live with one of these mental health conditions. For more info, go to www.nec.org.
To promote awareness, Northeastern Center has a variety of engaging activities and resources available for the community. Along with sharing comparative statistics and information throughout the month, NEC is providing a free mental health assessment tool at www.nec.org.
According to the Mental Health Foundation, it is estimated that 1 in 4 U.S. adults experience some form of mental illness each year. Nearly 8 million children and adolescents in the U.S. suffer from a serious mental illness. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. among the ages of 10 to 34; it is estimated, however, that 90% of those people experience symptoms of a treatable mental health condition such as depression or anxiety disorders.
Despite the overall frequency of mental health issues, nearly 50% of those suffering do not seek treatment. On average, it takes 11 years after first experiencing symptoms to seek help for a mental health disorder. The stigma surrounding mental health disorders often leads to people hiding their struggles. According to the American Psychological Association, more than a third of Americans feel uncomfortable interacting with someone who has a mental illness. Research also shows that 56% of Americans would feel uncomfortable telling their friends or family if they had a mental illness.
Northeastern Center Inc. is available for those in crisis 24 hours a day at 1-800-790-0118. Northeastern Center has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben Counties for more than 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable and quality behavioral health services.
