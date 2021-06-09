KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville council member Corey Boese and Police chief Lance Waters will be guest stars for Gaslight Playhouse’s improvisation program Friday, June 18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in The Community Learning Center auditorium.
“What Do You Get When…” is an interactive evening of laughs and improvisation entertainment.
Tickets are $20 per person and include Jim’s Pizza and adult beverages. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Go to Gaslight Playhouse’s website, gaslightplayhouse.org to buy tickets for this show.
