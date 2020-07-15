Margie Jones and Melanie Jones, both of LaGrange, were named to the spring semester dean’s list for academic achievement at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida.
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college with an enrollment of more than 5,000 students in undergraduate, graduate, and seminary programs.
Sarah Lawrence of Avilla was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, Illinois. The academic honor is presented to students who earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria and Pekin, Illinois
Jordan Axel of Kendallville and Maddison Bryan of LaOtto were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The list recognizes students who achieve an academic record of 4.0, or all A’s. The University of Alabama is the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education.
Ryan Bradley Bloom of Kendallville, a junior at Spring Arbor University in spring Arbor, Mich., was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. He was among 420 students to make the academic list.
Kristi McDonald, of Huntertown recently participated in the University of Findlay’s annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. McDonald presented “Lions and Tigers and Cheetahs, Oh My! — Loop Abroad: South Africa” and presented “Influence of Asimina triloba on Seed Germination and Growth.”
Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the University and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium/.
The University of Findlay is located in Findlay, Ohio, and was established in 1882.
Madison Lehman and Savannah Lehman, both of Middlebury, were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida. They earned a semester grade-point average of 3.90 or higher to receive the honor.
Hannah Keller of Columbia City, Allison Leszczynski of Howe, Kyla Long of Middlebury, Kristi McDonald of Huntertown, and Hunter Reed of Columbia City were among students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. They attained a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for a 4.0 scale for the honor.
Jordan Palmer of Churubusco graduated in April with a bachelor’s degree in music from Simpson University in Redding, California. Palmer and the rest of the Class of 2020 faced an unprecedented final semester as the coronavirus pandemic prompted the shift to remote delivery of all classes in mid-March.
With spring commencement postponed, the university honored students remotely during graduation week. Students and their families were invited to meet with professors and classmates during a virtual “open house” event organized by major. Awards were presented during a Facebook video event that allowed viewers to offer congratulations in “real time” to students honored for their academic achievements and overall contributions to the Simpson community.
Simpson University, founded in 1921, moved to Redding, California, in 1989
Margaret Metzger and Rachel Metzger, both of Churubusco, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college.
Ashton Reed of Rome City is one of 2,600 students to be named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Reed is a studio art graphic design major. Students must achieve a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the semester/.
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois.
