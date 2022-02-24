ALBION — The Noble County Public Library has a variety of programs for preschoolers, Tweens and Teens, and adults at its three locations in Albion, Avilla and Cromwell.
March is National Craft Month, so the library is celebrating all month at the Albion branch. All ages may enjoy do-it-yourself mini crafts each week of March. Here are the programs for March:
Preschoolers
Storytimes are for preschoolers and toddlers, ages 2-6. The program features stories, songs, art projects, sensory and play activities.
Tuesday, March 1: 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., activity room, Albion.
Thursday, March 3: 10 a.m., Wetlands Room, Avilla; and 6 p.m., activity room, Albion.
Tuesday, March 8: 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., activity room, Albion.
Wednesday, March 9: 10 a.m., activity room, Cromwell
Thursday, March 10: 10 a.m., Wetlands Room, Avilla; and 6 p.m., activity room, Albion.
Tuesday, March 15: 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., activity room, Albion.
Wednesday, March 16: 10 a.m., activity room, Cromwell.
Thursday, March 17: 10 a.m., Wetlands Room, Avilla; and 6 p.m., activity room, Albion.
Tuesday, March 22: 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., activity room, Albion.
Wednesday, March 23: 10 a.m., activity room, Cromwell
Play and Learn Storytimes
Preschoolers enjoy a book, crafts and sensory play, and get to take a book home.
Wednesday, March 2: 10 a.m. activity room, Cromwell.
Tuesday, March 8: 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Cole Room, Albion.
Thursday, March 10: 6 p.m., Cole Room, Albion.
Thursday, March 24: 10 a.m., Wetlands Room, Avilla; and 6 p.m., activity room, Albion.
Tuesday, March 29: 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., activity room, Albion.
Thursday, March 31: 6 p.m., activity room, Albion.
After School Programs
School-age children can participate in crafts, games and snacks.
After School Program for Kindergarten at Central Noble Primary School: Tuesday, March 1, 3 p.m., NCPL Albion
After School Program for First grade at CNP: Tuesday, March 8: 3 p.m., cafeteria, Central Noble Primary School.
After School Program for 2nd grade at CNP: Tuesday, March 15, 3 p.m., cafeteria, Central Noble Primary School.
Saint Patrick’s Day Science Party-Grades K-3: Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m., Wetlands Room, Avilla. Registration required.
After School Program for Third Grade at Central Noble Elementary: Tuesday, March 22, 3:30 p.m., activity room, Albion.
After School Program for Grades 4 and 5 at Central Noble Elementary: Thursday, March 24, 3:30 p.m., activity room, Albion.
After School Program for Kindergarten at CNP: Tuesday, March 29, 3 p.m., NCPL Albion
Tweens and Teens
Virtual Reality and Retro Games: Thursday, March 24, 4 p.m., Wetlands Room, Avilla. Students in Grade 4 and up are welcome; registration required.
Adults
Downton Abbey-Inspired Tea Party: Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m., Cole Room, Albion. Get ready for the premiere of “Downton Abbey: New Era” by joining us for a traditional English tea party. Registration required.
Cromwell Night Book Club: Monday, March 7, 6 p.m., window area, NCPL Cromwell.
NCPL Book Club-Avilla: Thursday, March 10, noon, Terrace Room, Avilla. Book lovers come together and talk about popular book titles and the reading experience! Monthly book titles can be checked out at your local NCPL branch.
Cromwell Afternoon Book Club: Thursday, March 10, 1:30 p.m., window area, Cromwell.
Craft Therapy Avilla-Hello Spring Crate: Tuesday, March 22, 5:30 p.m., Terrace Room, Avilla. Learn a new craft monthly at all three NCPL locations. Registration required.
Friends of NCPL Meeting: Thursday, March 17, 6 p.m.., window area, Albion. Friends of the Noble County Public Library meet every other month to discuss current projects and other ways to support the NCPL community. All meetings are open to the public.
NCPL Book Club-Albion: Thursday, March 31, 6:30 p.m., Oasis Room, Albion. Book lovers come together and talk about popular book titles and the reading experience! Monthly book titles can be checked out at any NCPL branch.
