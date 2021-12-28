KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch will have a variety of programs in January to engage its younger patrons. Here is the schedule:
Winter Chalk Art
Monday, Jan. 3-8, Kendallville Public Library
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create some winter chalk artwork. This will be set up in the activity room. This program is free and available until Jan. 8.
Preschool Story Time
Monday, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch
Homeschool Adventures
Monday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Homeschoolers of all ages are invited to join us as we explore scratch foam printmaking. We will learn about the process of printmaking and then create our own masterpieces. This event is free and no registration is required.
Preschool Story Time
Tuesday, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
After School Explorers: Salt and Water Color Winter Art
Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Kids in grade K-5 are invited to join us as we explore salt and watercolor winter art. We will learn about the process and create our own artwork. This event is free and no registration is required.
Dungeons & Dragons
Tuesdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 5:30 p.m. and Fridays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Come play D&D each Tuesday evening. This is open to grades 6 — 12 and is limited to 10 players. Registration is required.
Cookie Bake and Take
Thursday, Jan. 6, 4-6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to come and bake some cookies. We will eat cookies and take cookies home with us. This program is free and no registration is required.
Wooden Snowman Block
Monday, Jan. 10-15, both locations
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a wooden block snowman. This will be set up in the activity room. This program is free and available this week from Jan. 10-15 while supplies last. A grab-and-go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.
After School Explorers: Balloon Rockets
Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join us as we explore creating balloon rockets. We’ll design our own rockets and then test them out.
Polar Bear Craft
Monday. Jan. 17-22, both locations
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a a polar bear craft. This will be set up in the activity room. This program is free and available this week from Jan. 17-22 while supplies last. A grab-and-go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.
After School Explorers: Waffle Maker Pizza
Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join this after-school cooking program. We’ll learn how to make pizzas using a waffle maker. Then we’ll taste-test our creations. This program is free and no registration is required.
Board Game Bonanza
Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join us for an evening of board gaming. We’ll also pop some popcorn for a snack. This program is free and no registration is required.
Snowman Art
Monday, Jan. 24-29, both locations
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create some snowman artwork. This will be in the activity room. This program is free and available this week from Jan. 24-29 while supplies last. A grab and go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.
After School Explorers: Games and Popcorn
Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 4-4:45 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join us for some afterschool games. We’ll also make some popcorn to snack on.
