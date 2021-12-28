KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch will have a variety of programs in January to engage its younger patrons. Here is the schedule:

Winter Chalk Art

Monday, Jan. 3-8, Kendallville Public Library

Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create some winter chalk artwork. This will be set up in the activity room. This program is free and available until Jan. 8.

Preschool Story Time

Monday, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch

Homeschool Adventures

Monday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Homeschoolers of all ages are invited to join us as we explore scratch foam printmaking. We will learn about the process of printmaking and then create our own masterpieces. This event is free and no registration is required.

Preschool Story Time

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

After School Explorers: Salt and Water Color Winter Art

Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Kids in grade K-5 are invited to join us as we explore salt and watercolor winter art. We will learn about the process and create our own artwork. This event is free and no registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons

Tuesdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 5:30 p.m. and Fridays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.

Come play D&D each Tuesday evening. This is open to grades 6 — 12 and is limited to 10 players. Registration is required.

Cookie Bake and Take

Thursday, Jan. 6, 4-6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to come and bake some cookies. We will eat cookies and take cookies home with us. This program is free and no registration is required.

Wooden Snowman Block

Monday, Jan. 10-15, both locations

Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a wooden block snowman. This will be set up in the activity room. This program is free and available this week from Jan. 10-15 while supplies last. A grab-and-go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.

After School Explorers: Balloon Rockets

Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join us as we explore creating balloon rockets. We’ll design our own rockets and then test them out.

Polar Bear Craft

Monday. Jan. 17-22, both locations

Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a a polar bear craft. This will be set up in the activity room. This program is free and available this week from Jan. 17-22 while supplies last. A grab-and-go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.

After School Explorers: Waffle Maker Pizza

Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join this after-school cooking program. We’ll learn how to make pizzas using a waffle maker. Then we’ll taste-test our creations. This program is free and no registration is required.

Board Game Bonanza

Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join us for an evening of board gaming. We’ll also pop some popcorn for a snack. This program is free and no registration is required.

Snowman Art

Monday, Jan. 24-29, both locations

Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create some snowman artwork. This will be in the activity room. This program is free and available this week from Jan. 24-29 while supplies last. A grab and go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.

After School Explorers: Games and Popcorn

Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 4-4:45 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join us for some afterschool games. We’ll also make some popcorn to snack on.

