Chess
The name evokes a variety of reactions and stereotypes. But despite being hundreds of years old, chess remains remarkable in that it continues to grow, evolve and change even though the pieces and rules haven’t changed much since medieval times.
Learning chess is a bit more complicated than picking up other board games like checkers. Becoming proficient takes a lot of practice; mastering the game and competing at the highest levels is a feat only a few globally can accomplish.
Grandmasters — the world’s top players — are borderline human computers, accessing huge amounts of data and analyzing positions to not only figure out what might be their next best move, but anticipating what their opponent is likely to play several moves into the future.
While modern computers have computational skills far outclassing the human brain — no human has beaten a top-level chess engine since 2005 — theory and strategy continues evolving. Modern-day grandmasters have a deeper understanding of the game than those who started playing competitively on a global level in the 19th century, although some strategies developed more than 200 years ago still remain solid ways to play the game today.
But even for beginners, chess is an approachable game that works out your brain as you learn it more and more and develop a deeper understanding of how to play and, over time, how to win.
Let’s take a walk across the 64-square board and learn more about this time-tested and dynamic game.
Chess history
The earliest known mentions of chess trace it back more than 1,400 years to the 7th century. History suggests that chess was originally developed in India, but it spread along the merchants’ silk road through the Middle East, the Arabic world and into Europe to the west, while also moving east and landing into China and north into Russia (which would over time become one of the world’s top chess-playing nations).
Europeans modified chess in the 1200s and it became mostly the modern game we play today. The game was known throughout Europe and by the 15th century, scholars had started to more deeply study and write about chess theory in what became some of the earliest analysis of this complex game.
Chess popularity continued to grow in the 18th century where it spread and became a staple in coffee houses among intellectuals.
It was in the 19th century that formal, competitive chess began to organize, with national and international tournaments leading to the rise of grand-masters, global top players and further development of strategies and theories on how to best play the game.
The 20th century and the advent of computers and internet have made chess even more widely available across the globe, while improved software engines and processing capability have taken analysis of the game to new levels. Computer engines, capable of running deep calculations quickly, first beat a human grand-master in 1997 but have continued improving to the point that no human has beaten a top-level computer at the game since 2005.
Nowadays, more common engines are available for anyone to play in literally thousands of chess applications, which allow players not only to learn and practice even by themselves, but also analyze games and learn from their mistakes and grow as players.
Playing a game of chess has never been easier. Players can jump online and find a player of equal skill literally anywhere in the world at any time and set off on their own chess adventure.
The basics
Chess is played on a square board with 64 squares. Two players, one playing the white pieces and one playing the black pieces, face off, each armed with 16 pieces.
Those 16 pieces include eight pawns, two rooks, two knights, two bishops and queen and the ever-important king. White always gets the first move.
Players alternate turns moving their pieces across the board. Throughout the game, players will “capture” each other’s pieces, removing them from the board, with the ultimate goal of the game being to checkmate the opponent’s king, meaning that the king is under attack and has no safe spaces to move to.
That simple premise belies a much deeper and complicated strategy on how to move pieces, how to develop them across the board, when to trade pieces, when to capture or not capture and how to ultimately pierce the opponent’s defense and defeat them.
At the highest level, if the game is played accurately and well by both sides, games often end in a draw, either by players agreeing there’s no likely winning strategy, by players removing so many pieces that there’s no way to checkmate the king or due to a stalemate, in which a player has no legal moves to play on their next turn.
Most chess moves take minutes, but players also frequently play under time controls with the clock forcing them to play faster. Time controls can run as short as one minute, with those “bullet” games being a rapid flurry of pieces flying across the board. The best players are able to complete an entire game even within 60 short seconds.
Each piece has its own type of movement and its own strengths and weaknesses. Using all of the pieces together cohesively is a good way to win more games than lose, but get your pieces separated and you may soon find yourself in mortal danger.
