Church serving tenderloin for Fat Tuesday
COLUMBIA CITY — Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will serve a Fat Tuesday Tenderloin Fry by Gaerte’s on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 204 N. Main St.
Dine-in plate-style meals are $13 per person for age 12 to adult; $5 per person for ages 6-11, and Free for age 5 and younger. Carry-out orders of a full dinner or meat only are $13 each.
Eagle seek vendors for craft show
KENDALLVILLE — Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 985 is seeking craft vendors for its Spring Craft Show on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its building, 1990 W. North St.
Interested vendors may contact Alana at 260-239-1601 by calling and leaving a message, or by text.
St. Pat’s fundraiser to benefit windmill museum
KENDALLVILLE — St. Patrick’s Stew & Brew and Shamrock Jig, an annual fundraiser, will take place Saturday, March 11, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Baker Hall at the Mid-America Windmill Museum, 732 S. Allen Chapel Road.
Doors open at 6 p.m. A dinner of corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. Green beer, wine and wine slushies are included. Guest will dance to live music by the Bulldogs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets are available from any museum board member or by calling Nancy at 260-318-2436.
Housing authority meets Feb. 22
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority will meet Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room, Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road.
