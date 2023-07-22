KENDALLVILLE — Residents of Noble and Kosciusko counties are eligible to submit an application to enroll in “My Best Health,” a program from Parkview Center for Healthy Living to help those who want to make long-term changes after struggling with weight loss and living a healthy lifestyle, and do it the right way.
Applications for “My Best Health” will be accepted through July 28. Space is limited in each county. Applications can be found at parkview.com/mybesthealth. The cost for the six-month program is $300 per participant.
This program offers the benefit of professional support — virtually or in person — and resources from a team of professionals, including a wellness coach, registered nurse, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
The goal of the program is to prevent, stop and reverse chronic diseases, such as obesity, while increasing healthy behaviors such as physical activity and healthful eating, and improving overall personal well-being.
The “My Best Health” team meets each participant where they are in their personal health journey and works to help them set attainable goals.
The program is presented in partnership with the Parkview Warsaw YMCA in Kosciusko County and the Cole Center Family YMCA in Noble County.
“We are very grateful for the support of these local YMCAs in helping us offer area residents a powerful way to improve their lives,” said Taylor Yoder, community health improvement manager for Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Melissa Buesching, community outreach coordinator for the Parkview Center for Healthy Living in Warsaw, agreed: “We really value our relationships with these organizations. We share a commitment to helping people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives, so this partnership is a natural!”
For more information, contact the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 347-8125.
