FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Ballet has canceled in-person performances due to COVID-19.
A full-length performance of "The Nutcracker" can be viewed Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 11-13. Those who donate $50 or more at fortwayneballet.org/donate will receive a virtual access code.
Those who have already purchased tickets to live ballet shows can call 422-4226 through Thursday to request a refund or donate the ticket.
