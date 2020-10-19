ANGOLA — Pumpkin fun is planned throughout the weekend at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St.
On Saturday, Jennifer Friskney will lead a pumpkin decorating project for kids. The Halloween inspired event is part of Cahoots’ monthly art table series.
Friskney will be on hand with plenty of pumpkins and art supplies at noon on Saturday. Youth can use their creativity to make their own unique pumpkin.
Craft items will be provided at Cahoots from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and pumpkins will be available while they last.
Sunday, Cahoots will be the site of a Downtown Angola Coalition jack-o’-lantern judging contest.
People are encouraged to take an already carved pumpkin to Cahoots on Sunday, 2-3 p.m. for judging. Pumpkins can be purchased or picked up for a $10 deposit at Ridenour Acres, 2935 E. C.R. 20N. The deposit will be returned to those who take a jack-o’-lantern to the contest on Sunday.
Judging is from 3-3:30 p.m. with winners announced at 3:30 p.m.
Prizes are as follows: $100 for 18 years old and over, $50 for 13-17 years old and $25 for 12 years old and under.
Lit pumpkins will be on display from Sunday through Nov. 1 in the downtown area.
