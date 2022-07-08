LAGRANGE — The summer reading programs for children and youth, ages 3 to 18, and adults continues through July 30 at the LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana. For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
Here is the July program schedule:
Adult Summer Reading Challenge: “Oceans of Possibilities.” Readers age 18 and older get one entry for every three books read or programs attended for a chance to win a weekend for two at Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park.
Friends of the Library Book Sale continues through Saturday during business hours at the LaGrange library. Saturday is Bag Day for $2 per bag.
Preschool Story Time (Ages 0-5): Registration is appreciated but not required.
LaGrange: Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Shipshewana: Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Topeka: Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Activity Room Crafts: Visit the Activity Room at the LaGrange library to make a fun craft, while supplies last. Some crafts will be to take home, and some stay to decorate the room. Themes are Mythical Creatures Flip Book, Shark Binoculars and Glittery Floating Shark. Patrons at Topeka and Shipshewana may request a craft kit sent to their branch.
S.T.E.A.M. at the Library-Lego Play! (Grades K-12)
LaGrange: Every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Topeka: Every Friday from 11a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Shipshewana: Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Second Saturday Book Club: Saturday, July 19: 11 a.m., at the LaGrange library for ages 16 and older. This month’s selection is “Doc” by Mary Doria Russell. It is 1878 in Dodge City, Kansas. Violence is random and routine, but when the body of a boy named Johnnie Sanders is discovered, his death shocks a police officer named Wyatt Earp, and it is a matter of personal importance to Doc Holliday, a frail 26-year-old dentist. Copies of the book available at the LaGrange Adult Desk.
Movie Mondays (All Ages): every Monday at 1 p.m. at the LaGrange library. Movies showing are July 11: Little Mermaid; July 18: Dolphin Tale; and June 27: Nim’s Island. The movie is free with popcorn provided.
Teen Games (Grades 6-12): Monday, July 11, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange library. Limited registration is required to ensure enough supplies.. Theme: Playing board games..
Painting with Carl Mosher-Chipmunk: painting class for age 12 and older, Friday, July 15, from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m. at the LaGrange library. All materials supplied. Cost: $25 per person, payable at the class. Classes fill quickly, so register soon at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-5): Tuesday, July 19 at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange library, Book selection: “A Long Walk to Water” and a fun activity. Copies of the August selection, “Magic Treehouse: Dolphins at Daybreak,” will be handed out to read and discuss.
S.T.E.A.M. at the Library-Art Program: Wednesday, July 20, at 4 p.m. for age 8 and older at the LaGrange library. Register by July 13. Use Sharpies and rubbing alcohol to decorate coasters.
Musical Cruise- “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”: free admission for age 12 and older, Thursday, July 21, at 2 p.m. in the LaGrange library. The musical stars Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell. The library is serving popcorn and mocktails!
Patchwork Trails: Tuesday, July 1, at 6 p.m. at Pumpkinvine Trail, corner of Depot and Tamadge streets, Shipshewana. Park by the baseball diamonds and all ages are welcome to walk the most recently completed section of the trail. Lood at what’s blooming, what’s sinigng , what’s flying and what’s underfoot. No fee or registration required.
Movie and Popcorn (All Ages): “The Bad Guys,” showing Friday, July 22, at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange library. Free popcorn provided; bring your own covered drink.
Teen Book Chat and Craft (Grade 6-12): Monday, July 25, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange library. Book discussion is “Parker Inheritance” by Varian Johnson and with a fun craft. Limited registration by July 18. Supplies provided.
Summer Reading Finale: Family Time Entertainment will present a fun and wet water show that will get the audience wet as the finale to the summer reading program.
Two performances are Saturday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the Topeka library and at 1 p.m. at the LaGrange library. The date for the Shipshewana program will be announced. Soft-serve ice cream and toppings will be served.
One-Day Chicago Trip: Tall Ship Windy: Saturday, Aug. 6. Depart from and return to LaGrange County Public Library. Board an S&S Travel motorcoach for a one-day trip to Chicago. Cruise Lake Michigan aboard the Tall Ship Windy, tour the Grosse Point Lighthouse, and explore Navy Pier, including free time and lunch. The cost is $188 per person. Check with the library on seat availability and for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.