Alice Marie Singleton was born on May 30, 2019, at DeKalb Health Hospital, Auburn, to Jason and Angie Singleton, Angola, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents include David and Ruth Singleton, Wolcottville and Mike and Kay Kunce, Fremont. Great-grandparents include Bill and Judy Regadanz of Angola and Stanley Kunce of Fremont. She joins sisters Jane, 5 and Caroline, 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.