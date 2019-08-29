Alice Marie Singleton was born on May 30, 2019, at DeKalb Health Hospital, Auburn, to Jason and Angie Singleton, Angola, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents include David and Ruth Singleton, Wolcottville and Mike and Kay Kunce, Fremont. Great-grandparents include Bill and Judy Regadanz of Angola and Stanley Kunce of Fremont. She joins sisters Jane, 5 and Caroline, 3.
New arrival
Amy Oberlin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man brutally beaten at Lake Arrowhead residence
- Carroll grad makes it to top seven on 'MasterChef'
- Filmmaker to shoot music video in Auburn
- Longtime school board member Nancy McNabb dies
- Addicts find safe harbor in Waterloo
- Family announces West Noble's Chuck Schlemmer has died
- Report: Illegal immigration costs taxpayers $116 billion annually; Californians, Texans, Floridians pay the most
- Charges filed in truck vs. bicycle collision
- Public celebration planned for Schlemmer
- Auburn Main Street names new board president
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Duane 'Dog' Chapman: I should have died before Beth Chapman
- Lance Bass thought he wasn't meant for fatherhood
- Pop Quiz with junior LB Braden White
- Robert Cessna Grades the Aggies: annual preseason edition
- Texas A&M vs. Texas State: Pregame Blitz
- Former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Spavital returning to Kyle Field as Bobcats' head coach
- Jimbo Fisher's record shows he doesn't take small-conference opponents lightly
- Aggies' Hines ready for return after missing year with injury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.