LIGONIER — The deadline to apply for Noble County’s 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is today at 11 p.m. Visit our website at CFNoble.org (click on the Scholarship tab) to begin the application to apply.
The Noble County scholarship recipient will receive four years of full tuition and required fees, along with an annual $900 book stipend.
Criteria for the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship:
Applicants must be a high school senior who resides in Noble County, plans to receive a diploma from an accredited Indiana high school by the end of June 2021, and will pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana.
Students must achieve a high school grade-point average of at least 3.80 on a 4.00 scale at the time of application.
Applicants must show evidence of their community service, volunteerism, extracurricular activities, and work experience, as well as leadership roles.
Questions? Call Jennifer Shultz, director of communications and scholarships, at 260-894-3335 or email Jennifer@cfnoble.org
