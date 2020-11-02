FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne has chosen to stay the course for the spring 2021 semester by offering primarily in-person instruction.
Like the fall semester, some classes will also be delivered in either hybrid or online formats. The plan, which was finalized with input from senior administrators, faculty leaders and students, was shared with the campus community on Monday by Chancellor Ronald L. Elsenbaumer.
“Our goal in maintaining current operations for spring is to create as little disruption as possible for current students and to offer a traditional college experience to students who are joining us for the first time,” Elsenbaumer said in an email distributed to students, faculty, and staff. “We want all of our students to have access to a high-quality education, and we are committed to ensuring a campus environment that puts their health, safety, and well-being first and foremost.”
With just over two months to go until the Jan. 11 start of the spring semester, priority registration for seniors, degree candidates, graduate students, juniors, honors students, student-athletes, and students with disabilities is already open. The same opportunity, which includes access to preferred class times that tend to fill quickly, will be made available to sophomores beginning Nov. 9 and freshmen and others Nov. 16.
Driven to safely accommodate students who have overwhelmingly expressed their preference to receive instruction face-to-face in the classroom, Purdue Fort Wayne will continue to follow best practices and recommended protocols from the CDC, Indiana Department of Health, and other public health officials. The university also continues to rely on the significant expertise of its senior leaders and colleagues, the PFW Prepared Committee, and the Purdue University system.
Steps taken in advance of the fall semester that will carry over to the upcoming spring semester include:
• strict adherence to face mask and social distancing guidelines in all buildings on campus and a strong recommendation to follow the same practices in other high-density locations outdoors
• distribution of additional cloth face masks on top of the 20,000 that have already been passed out free of charge to students, faculty, and staff
• reconfigured classrooms
• hand-sanitizer stations, sanitizing wipes, and other disinfecting supplies located in all classrooms and throughout campus buildings
• enhanced protocols for deep-cleaning, sanitizing and air quality
• the cancelation or postponement of external rentals and large-scale community events on campus – now extended through May 31
“It’s a credit to our faculty and staff – their creativity and passion – that we’ve been able to effectively keep an eye on the future while still addressing the needs of our students today,” said Carl Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs and enrollment management at Purdue Fort Wayne. “Everything we’ve learned over the past nine months has helped us move beyond the initial uncertainty of what needs to be done to make this work. We want current and prospective students to know that our desire to help them earn a Purdue degree is backed by a campus community that remains confident in its approach and energized to deliver to the greatest extent possible the university experience they expect.”
Complete details regarding all aspects of the university’s operations and protocols in response to the coronavirus pandemic can be viewed on the regularly updated PFW Prepared website.
For additional information, contact Geoff Thomas at geoff.thomas@pfw.edu or 437-7657.
