Carlin Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — The following students were listed on the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Third grade
All A’s: Rieken Keaton
A-B: Giovanni Carranza, Griffin Cope, Natalie Fisher, Vincente Franco, Oliver Osborn, Christopher Perez-Cardona, Jalynn Quaderer, Jensen Wiggins
Fourth grade
All A’s: Cristhian Carranza, Jose Chub Caal, Lakyn Duke, Brayden Fett, Alessandra Hinojosa Urbina, Shaheer Ahmad Kazi, Cooper Martin, Eliza Walker, Everett Whitsett, Emma Williams, Sarah Yaslem
A-B: Jace Carroll, Isabella Caszatt, Nathan Dykes, Kayden Gibson, Dawson Hagan, Cortland Lynch, Hayden Palmerton, Logan Pugh, Rosa Santoyo, Damien St. Clair, Shyanne Weigner, Conor Wolfe, Lucia Yagodinski
Fifth grade
All A’s: Mikyla Buell, Bryant Gowen, Elyse Hickman, Maximo Pelaez-Zayas, Brogan Sanders, Rylee Tewalt
A-B: Devin Arnett, Kobe Baker, Gabriela Cruz Lozano, Andrew Fee, Maja Fifield, Gracie Fulton, Riley Impton, Liviakay Macey, Maliyah McKinney, Ashley Perez-Cardona, Brayden Rhymer, Alizae Shaffer, Caden Sizemore, Eligh Spradlin, Samuel Snyder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.