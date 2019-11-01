Destiny craft show scheduled
KENDALLVILLE — The Destiny Family of Faith will have a craft show on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 445 N. Riley St.
St. John craft sale offers vintage, homemade items
KENDALLVILLE — St. John Lutheran Church, 301 S. Oak St., will have its annual Harvest and Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale offers vintage Christmas items, bake Sale, cookie-go-round, homemade candy, crafts, jewelry and silent auction.
Spaghetti dinner to benefit Kick the Addiction
KENDALLVILLE — Kick the Addiction will serve a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harvest Community Church, 1101 Town St.
Brodie Allen DePew will share his life story in a time of worship. Tickets are $5 per person for the meal and a chance to enter a drawing. Free Narcan and Narcan training will be given, and information shared on how loved ones can help the addict.
