LAGRANGE — A new support group, Surviving Loss by Suicide, will reboot with its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the LifeBridge Room on the lower level of Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 North Townline Road.
Future meetings will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information, contact Jeff Helmuth at 260-463-9492 or jeffrey.helmuth@parkview.com.
The Surviving Loss by Suicide support group offers a compassionate, healing environment where those who have lost loved ones to suicide can connect with others on similar grief journey.
Support group leaders Jeff Helmuth, EMS supervisor and paramedic with Parkview LaGrange EMS, and his wife, Tonya, understand how important it can be for survivors to lean on others as they deal with complicated emotions. The couple lost their son to suicide in 2015.
Now they have a passion for suicide prevention and family support after a suicide, particularly for rural residents who may live far from such services in larger metropolitan areas.
The Helmuths have completed American Foundation for Suicide Prevention training to lead group discussions, and they launched the Surviving Loss by Suicide support group several years ago. Unfortunately, the arrival of COVID-19 meant having to suspend the group temporarily.
Now the Helmuths are hoping people will once again come to find solace and healing in this support group.
“As suicide survivors, we need emotional support after our worst day,” said Helmuth. “Grief is grief, but suicide adds a whole other dimension to it.”
Helmuth also serves as a trainer for the QPR (question, persuade, refer) suicide prevention training offered by Parkview LaGrange.
Surviving Loss by Suicide is appropriate for anyone age 18 or older whose life has been affected by the loss of a loved one due to suicide. Children ages 14 to 17 may participate when accompanied by a parent or guardian. New members may join at any time.
