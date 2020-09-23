The Michiana Pottery Tour, which generally includes a series of Indiana and Michigan locations, will be held online this year due to concerns about COVID-19.
The sale starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Featured artists can be found at michianapotterytour.com. Their contact information will be listed along with original art that will be debuted on Saturday.
The Michiana Pottery Tour is a regional arts tour, highlighting potters working in and around northern Indiana and southern Michigan. The tour began in 2012. It expanded to include some national and international invited guest artists over the years.
“As a collective of artists we recognize that the land we host our tour on is the ancestral home of the Potawatomi Nation. The Potawatomi people were stewards of this land for many generations leading up to an unjust treaty in 1828 when the land was taken by the United States government and the Potawatomi were forcefully removed and relocated. We stand in solidarity against the systemic racial and ethnic discrimination that has been part of our country since it’s inception,” says the web site. “We recognize that, with a founding group of midwestern artists, our tour does not adequately represent the diversity of artists currently working in ceramics, even within our own region.”
The goal is to host a tour that continues to provide opportunities for education about the broad field of contemporary ceramics. The tour strives to broaden the diversity of artists represented and to promote diversity.
