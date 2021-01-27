These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Andrew J., a boy, was born Jan. 26 to Joseph and Amanda (Bontrager) Coblentz, LaGrange.
Ava Beth, a girl, was born Jan. 25 to Levi and Linda (Knepp) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Lewis DeWayne, a boy, was born Jan. 24 to William and Esther (Miller) Schmucker, LaGrange.
Jessica Chloe, a girl, was born Jan. 23 to Lavon and Marlene (Bontrager) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Leon Drew, a boy, was born Jan. 23 to Larry and Kristine (Yoder) Mast, Millersburg.
Malachi Luke, a boy, was born Jan. 23 to Aaron Jay and Karen (Miller) Miller, Wolcottville.
Makiah James, a boy, was born Jan. 23 to Loren and Karen (Miller) Hohstetler.
Maciah Luke, a boy, was born Jan. 22 to Michael and Lorene (Beechy) Troyer, Shipshewana.
Serena Claire, a girl, was born Jan. 21 to Lee and Carolyn (Yoder) Eash, Ligonier.
Janie Elizabeth, a girl, was born Jan. 21 to Loren and JoLynne (Lambright) Miller Topeka.
Karla Ranae, a girl, was born Jan. 21 to Darin and Marilyn (Riehl) Fry, Wolcottville.
Isaiah Luke, a boy, was born Jan. 20 to Michael and Ida (Yoder) Miller, LaGrange.
Jenna Isabel, a girl, was born Jan. 20 to Loren and Sara (Troyer) Schlabach, Middlebury.
Melissa Ruth, a girl, was born Jan. 19 to Leo and Ruth Ann (Borkholder) Bontrager, Centerville, Michigan.
Josiah Daniel, a boy, was born Jan. 19 to Lyndon and Mary Beth (Lambright) Miller, Wolcottville.
Ava Laurelle, a girl, was born Jan. 18 to Matthew and Norma (Slabach) Yoder, Middlebury.
Kari Janae, a girl, was born Jan. 14 to David and Laverta (Miller) Frey, Millersburg.
Lori Ann, a girl, was born Jan. 13 to Daniel and Kari (Chupp) Bontrager, Goshen.
Micah John, a boy, was born Jan. 13 to Merlin and Ruth Ann (Yoder) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Isaiah Paul, a boy, was born Jan. 13 to Ivan and Mary (Whetstone) Kempf, Howe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.