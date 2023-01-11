KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have a variety of January programs that will chase away the winter blues. Here is the schedule.
Children
Preschool Story Time: Newborn to age 5. Mondays, Jan. 16, 23 and 30 at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch; Tuesdays, Jan. 17, 24 and 31 at 10 a.m., Kendallville; and Thursdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26 at 6 p.m., Kendallville
Winter Mosaic: Grades K – 12, Jan. 9-14, both locations.
Ice Painting: Grades K-12, Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Popsicle Stick Hot Chocolate: Grades K-12, Jan. 16-21, both locations.Come to the library to use Popsicle sticks to make a cup of hot chocolate.
After School Explorers-Whipped Hot Chocolate: Grades K-5, Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
Melted Snowman Cookies: Grades K-12, Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Hand-print Snowman: Grades K-12, Jan. 23-28, both locations.
After School Explorers-Games: Grades K-5, Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
Snow Storm in a Jar: Grades K-12, Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
After School Explorers-Paint Chip Art: Grades K-5, Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
Mystery Crafts: Grades K-12, Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m., Kendallville.
Teens
Dungeons and Dragons: Grades 6-12, Tuesdays, Jan. 17, 24 and 31 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville; and Fridays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27 at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville. Limited to 10 players.
Chocolate Chip Muffin Baking: Grades 6-12, Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m., Kendallville.
Watercolor Painting: Grades 6-12, Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m., Kendallville.
Adults
Winter Reading-Stock Up On Books: Adults can complete a bookmark to earn one pair of fuzzy socks and numerous entries for grand prize packages through Jan. 31.
Pound Exercise: Tuesdays, Jan. 17, 24 and 31 at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Join Dawn for a full body workout that includes drumming, cardio and light stretching. This energizing class is 45 minutes. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes. If you have a yoga mat, please bring it.
Community Read: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch. The library will host a discussion group on “The Life List of Adrian Mandrick” and the CLC will have a luncheon on Jan. 21 with the author.
Barre with Brittany: Fridays, Jan.13, 20 and 27 at 11 a.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany, support services manager and certified barre instructor, for a workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body.
BINGO: Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m., Kendallville; Friday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch; and Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy and books.
Yoga with Brittany: Mondays, Jan.16, 23 and 30 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany, support services manager, and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class.
Beaded Garland with Madison: Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Craig Berndt Presents Toledo and Chicago Interurban: Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m., Kendallville. Northeast Indiana native Craig Berndt has researched the railroads in Indiana’s four northeast counties and written books about three of them. Join us as he educates us on his findings and research.
Winter Tile Painting: Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Make a festive coaster to use around home
Matt’s Book Club-“Persepolis”: Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Pick up a copy of the book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it.
Fabric Canvas Art: Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m., Kendallville.Learn to use fabric to create a beautiful piece of art.
Pre-drawn Snowman Canvas Paint: Friday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Join Madison to paint an already-sketched-out canvas snowman to decorate your house.
Community Read Luncheon: with Chris White, author of “the Life List of Adrian Mandrick,” Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
