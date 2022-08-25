These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Adam Elias, a boy, was born Aug. 24 to Ivan and Mary (Whetstone) Kempf, Howe.
Mariah Joann, a girl, was born Aug. 23 to Marcus and Lorraine (Yoder) Bontrager, Millersburg.
Sadie Elnora, a girl, was born Aug 23 to Marion and Mary (Bontrager) Nisley, Topeka.
Caroline Annaleise, a girl, was born Aug. 23 to Normand and Sarah (Raber) Miller, LaGrange.
Jolynn Rose, a girl, was born Aug. 21 to Nathan and Linda (Miller) Yoder, Topeka.
Kyle James, a boy, was born Aug. 21 to Jesse and LeEtta (Yoder) Miller, Topeka.
Kevin Wayne, a boy, was born Aug. 20 to Mahlon and Marietta (Yoder) Miller, Middlebury.
Isaiah Luke, a boy, was born Aug. 19 to Gerald and Rosemary (Bontrager) Eash, Ligonier.
Bryon Cole, a boy, was born Aug. 19 to Dennis and Amy (Kemp) Fry, Topeka,
Kristyn Lanae, a girl, was born Aug. 18 to Michael and Doris (Bontrager) Hochstetler, Millersburg.
Evelyn Joy, a girl, was born Aug. 15 to Zachary and Kayla (King) Stoltzfus, Shipshewana.
Krislyn Ruth, a girl, was born Aug. 14 to David and Sharon (Miller) Miller, Goshen.
BethAnn, a girl, was born Aug. 14 to Norman and Ella (Bontrager) Yoder, LaGrange.
Makiah Dean, a boy, was born Aug. 12 to Aden and LeAnna (Bontrager) Miller, Shipshewana.
Myron Lee, a boy, was born Aug. 12 to Maynard and Mary (Lambright) Troyer, LaGrange.
