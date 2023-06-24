Let’s start with some facts. Number 1: Family child care homes are vital to the child care infrastructure in our area. Number 2: Family child care home licensing is overwhelming.
Right now, a lot of family child care home providers feel like they are on their own. They struggle because they barely make enough to pay their own bills (let alone the food bill for the children they care for). They aren’t licensed because it’s an intimidating process with a ton of paperwork. They need to make some renovations or repairs to create a safe and stimulating environment for kids but have to use their own savings to do that. They miss out on a lot of the funding and grants available to non-profit ministries and centers.
But are they any less important to our community? No.
The licensing process is complicated, it can cost a lot of money to meet the guidelines and doesn’t absolutely guarantee that families are receiving quality child care. However, it is designed to protect the owners of family child care homes, their business, and the children and families they serve.
Plus, it comes with a lot of other benefits. Here are the reasons why it’s important to consider licensing a family child care home, and why right now is a great time.
• Family child care home providers are not alone…there is a whole team to help with this journey. Yes, licensing is overwhelming, but providers don’t have to navigate the process by themselves. In LaGrange and Noble counties, Thrive by 5 is here for support. In addition to this local leadership, the Child Care Resource and Referral Network offers program engagement specialists who are trained to guide family child care homes and others through the steps to licensing. From there, connections can be made to any additional resources that a provider needs to complete the check list, set up their business, and prepare for licensing.
• Licensing is a protection for the provider and their business. Licensing is required for programs that have more than five children, unrelated to the caregiver. If there are six or more children in a program and someone has a complaint, the state can swiftly respond. Typically, that means dropping enrollment to five children or less, confirmed Beth Kumfer, the North East Indiana Regional Manager for child care licensing. At that point, there are likely a number of children (and their families) who will be suddenly without child care. That could also cause a significant loss of income for the provider.
• Licensing offers protection for children and families. This is related to the point above. Families could quickly be left without child care unexpectedly. Parents who have no additional support nearby for emergencies could potentially lose their jobs. That’s extreme, but we know that there are people in our community not able to accept a job – or have lost a job – due to issues with child care. Plus, families are more assured of a safe environment when a family child care home is licensed. Background checks are conducted on all adults living in the home. Homes are inspected at least once each year to ensure that all guidelines are being met.
There are many trainings required, explains Tonja Ashton, program engagement specialist for the Child Care Resource Network, the Child Care Resource and Referral partner serving Noble County. Those trainings include safe sleep, child abuse and neglect, first aid, CPR, and more, plus additional ongoing training to maintain the license.
• Increased affordability for parents. Licensed family child care homes can accept Child Care Development Fund vouchers that support low-income families. Child care providers are still being paid, and parents don’t have to struggle to pay for child care along with their other basic necessities.
• Increased affordability for providers. Licensed family child care homes can access the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which reimburses providers for the cost of food. It doesn’t cover at 100%, but it’s a significant amount and every little bit helps.
• Potential for funding opportunities. It’s not often that family child care homes are eligible for state or federal funds…but it has happened three times in the past two years. Two rounds of stabilization grants brought $1.2 million into Noble County alone. Thirty-six thousand of that went to an individual home provider. Up to $10 million in expansion grants will be announced soon, and home providers accounted for the largest number of grant applications. Licensed homes could even have access to grant funds not typically available for a “for-profit” family child care home. Thrive by 5, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Noble County and a partner with the LaGrange County Community Foundation, can apply for grant funds on their behalf as a non-profit. A grant for $500,000 was recently submitted for a licensed home provider expansion.
• Local dollars available for licensing support. Thrive by 5 has just launched grants of up to $1,000 for home providers to support them as they work toward licensing. These grants are available in both LaGrange and Noble Counties. These funds could help cover the cost of fencing, insurance, curriculum, or other expenses deemed necessary for becoming licensed and providing quality care.
• Marketing support to ensure child care seats are filled. Thrive by 5 works to increase the capacity of child care in LaGrange and Noble counties, and we want to celebrate new programs opening in our community. Being licensed includes a listing on the Child Care Marketplace and referrals from state agencies.
“Homes who are licensed are eligible for free referrals from Child Care Resource and Referral when a family calls in looking for child care,” explained Holly Decker, the program engagement specialist for Geminus. Geminus is the Child Care Resource and Referral Network partner that supports LaGrange County.
• Licensing = Professional. The term “baby sitter” typically means a teenager who watches children for a few hours on a Friday while parents have a date night. What full-time child care providers truly offer is early childhood care and education. We need to professionalize the industry, and help the community understand the critical role that quality child care plays in the development of brains. The years from 0-5 are the most critical for a child’s brain development, and the care they receive during this period can shape who they become. We want to make sure our child care providers get the professional recognition they deserve.
• Supports for business. There are quite a few resources available to child care providers who are regulated.
“They have access to the many free supports the state offers like business support, coaching, financial support in furthering their education, mental health support, connecting with other home providers in their area,” said Decker.
• Supports for education. Family Child Care Home providers who want to continue their education can get support from T.E.A.C.H., a scholarship provided through the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children. This scholarship covers up to 90% of continuing education in the early childhood field.
• Community support is available to regulated programs. As part of Thrive by 5’s goal to increase the capacity, affordability, and quality of child care and early learning, we are seeking business investments in our local providers. As a licensed home, Thrive by 5 could build a partnership between the home and a business to reserve seats, subsidize child care costs, or develop a custom plan. This benefits the home provider and the families it serves.
Licensing a family child care home may not be the right route for everyone, and that’s OK! It takes a special person to want to provide child care, and a lot of dedication to enter the licensing process.
We know that children all need different things to be successful. It’s the same for the people who care for them. That’s why Thrive by 5 has taken a one-on-one approach to working with family child care homes who are interested in becoming licensed. We know there are a lot of misconceptions about licensing, and a fear of the process.
Family child care home providers who are interested in the opportunity to ask questions and see how licensing could benefit them are encouraged to contact Thrive by 5 at jenna@thriveby5coalition.org, or 260-894-3335. There is no commitment required. We are only here to support child care providers in their important work.
