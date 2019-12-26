New Eden Care Center births KPC NEWS SERVICE Dec 26, 2019 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This baby was born recently in New Eden Care Center: Jaydon Eugene, a boy, was born Dec. 20 to Eugene and Irma (Yoder) Yoder, Goshen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jaydon Eugene Eden Care Center Irma Goshen Baby Birth Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNoble County makes biggest-ever meth bustCeremony launches new shelterAuto museums rev up cooperationNew Social Security policy will impact serviceSherck retires from Noble EDCGerber's name lives on in Eastside gymFirst school-owned subdivision dedicatedChildren deserve well-funded, high quality public educationMichigan man sentenced on meth chargeHowe woman killed in accident Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads Albion Village 12-16 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Skatepark highlights mayor’s final meeting Junior high musical at Leo Junior high musical at Leo 10 @ 10: In the rain, Hawks put final touches on bowl preparation Police make arrest in religious statue vandalism Packers consider upping snaps, touches for No. 1 running back Aaron Jones Outside linebackers Tyler Johnson, Christian Bell become factors in limited appearances UW's Barry Alvarez dismisses the notion that Rose Bowl means less since advent of College Football Playoff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.