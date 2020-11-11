Christmas Tree Walk during carriage rides
ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a nonprofit organization providing a safe space for youth to thrive, is hosting a Christmas Tree Walk.
A followup to last year’s popular Christmas Walk, the Christmas Tree Walk invites downtown Angola businesses to decorate trees for their windows. On Friday, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., people downtown for carriage rides sponsored by the Downtown Angola Coalition can vote on their favorite tree at Cahoots, 218 W. Maumee St., which will also be hosting open mic night.
Businesses can be included on Christmas Tree Walk programs with a chance to win a people’s choice award for a $25 donation to Cahoots. Reservations are needed by Nov. 20.
Email to aoberlin@kpcmedia.com for details or to register.
Craft bazaar at Living Room
ANGOLA — The Living Room, 25 S. Public Square, is hosting a craft bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The theme is Walking in a Winter Wonderland. Booths are available to rent for $25. For details, call 316- 9271.
