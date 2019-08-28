It beckons. It calls at once without notice.
You might be in the middle of an incredible train of thought the likes of which would make Albert Einstein himself raise an eyebrow and then ... it hits you.
It derails you.
You were on a mission to complete a given task, to strike a line off the list, to check another box off of your wonderfully-detailed painstakingly-ergonomic Evernote, and just like U.S. 20 during construction season — you find yourself on a detour.
“How did this happen?” You question, but in reality you already know.
There is a stark contrast between reason and disbelief; between logic and ignorance. All that must take a back seat to the priority at hand, for you just saw the notification on your device, and resistance is futile.
Like a moth to the flame, or a mosquito to the Bug Zapper, or a cat and a ceiling fan — you know what must happen.
There is indeed, as they say, a wide chasm deep as the ocean betwixt light and shadow, between science and superstition, yet this is no episode of the “Twilight Zone.”
The struggle, as they say, is real.
If you’ve heard the testimony once, you’ve heard it a hundred times. The stories you have previously read were all true, but this you must discover first-hand.
The gas pedal is pressed further into the floor for fear you may miss your grand opportunity and all the while it feels you’re getting passed by street sweepers, blind sloths and a moss-covered three-handled family gradanza.
“Was that an officer?” You gasp while peering into the rear view praying they forget the fact you may have been traveling slightly over the quote: “speed limit.”
No lights are spinning. No siren is sounding. You’re in the clear.
Finally, you have reached the destination! There is no time to pause and catch your breath, for there will be plenty of time to do that after you die, right?
The light is still on glowing a perfectly apple red and you race inside as the multitudes like zombies are quickly approaching. The aroma washes over you like a wave as you slowly savor the goodness, breathing in sugar and cream as the associate from behind the counter turns after snagging a few more directly from the rack.
They are fresh and without cracks or flaws. She smiles and reaching unto the golden dish where all carbs go when they die and politely says with style and then some, “Greetings, sir! Welcome to Krispy Kreme. May I offer you a complimentary donut? The ‘hot’ sign is on — so you know we just made them.”
Time has slowed to a crawl as she carefully grasps the edges and hands you a perfectly glazed donut. The air is all the sudden cleaner. Angels sing in the background to a familiar 1950’s be-bop tune. Guys high-five each other. Kids are behaving, and all is right with the world ... but, then again, that’s just my humble opinion.
