LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library continues an adult reading challenge, book clubs and university classes online among its programs coming up in February for children, teens and adults at the library and its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana. For all activities, locations and hours, go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us or check the Area Activities calendar in the News Sun.
The 2020 Adult Winter Reading Challenge continues until Feb. 29 at all branches. Everyone who completes the challenge will win a “Book Lovers Journal” to record their reading adventures, and be entered into a drawing for a Kindle Fire.
The Walking Well-Read, an indoor walking group, meets Mondays and Thursdays at noon at the LaGrange main library to walk laps in the building, which includes stairs.
“Western Heritage: From the Book of Genesis to John Locke,” an online course form Hillsdale College, will be offered on Tuesdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, at 2 p.m. at the LaGrange main library. Western heritage has its origins in the time of the ancient Hebrews and in classical Greece. The greatest accomplishments of the West, whether in philosophy, religion, politics, art or science, can be traced back to these beginnings. This 11-week, not-for-credit course, taught by Hillsdale College faculty, will consider the history of Western Civilization from the Hebrews to the Glorious Revolution.
Students in grades 3 to 8 are invited to a book club to read “Gregor the Overlander” by Suzanne Collins on Tuesdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange location. When 11-year-old Gregor and his 2-year-old sister are pulled into a strange underground world, they trigger an epic battle involving men, bats, rats, cockroaches, and spiders while on a quest foretold by ancient prophecy.
“The Addams Family” will be shown Friday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange location for Family Movie Night. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma — are readily preparing for a visit from their even creepier relatives. But trouble soon arises when shady TV personality Margaux Needler realizes that the Addams’ eerie hilltop mansion is standing in the way of her dream to sell all the houses in the neighborhood. Bring your own covered drink and the popcorn is provided.
The Second Saturday Book Club will meet Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at the LaGrange location to discuss “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace. In his prime, Edward Bloom was an extraordinary man. He could outrun anybody. He never missed a day of school. He saved lives and tamed giants. Animals loved him, people loved him, women loved him. He knew more jokes than any man alive. At least that’s what he told his son, William. But now Edward Bloom is dying, and William wants desperately to know the truth about his elusive father — this indefatigable teller of tall tales — before it’s too late. So, using the few facts he knows, William re-creates Edward’s life in a series of legends and myths, through which he begins to understand his father’s great feats and his great failings. Copies of the book are available at the adult information desk.
The Family Movie Matinee takes place Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. with a showing of “Frozen 2.” Elsa the Snow Queen has an extraordinary gift — the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how happy she is to be surrounded by the people of Arendelle, Elsa finds herself strangely unsettled. After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. Bring a covered drink and the library will provide the popcorn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.