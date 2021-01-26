Reservations open for park pavilion rental
KENDALLVILLE — The gazebo and pavilions at Bixler Lake Park can be reserved for 2021 at the park office in the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St., or by calling 260-347-1064.
Fees for individuals and not-for-profit groups are $25 for residents and $40 for non-residents. Fees for companies and for-profit organizations are $100 for residents and $150 for non-residents.
The pavilion fee does not include the vehicle entry fee to the park of $3 per vehicle during times when park admission is charged, Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Garden spot reservations open Feb. 1
KENDALLVILLE — Reservations for community garden plots in Sunset Park will open Feb. 1 at the park office in the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.,
Spaces are about 25 feet by 50 feet, or 1,250 square feet for a fee of $15. The park is on Kendallville’s west side at Rush Street and Weston Avenue.
Hours for the garden plots are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
